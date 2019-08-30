Trump will host Kuwait’s ruling emir at White House



FILE PHOTO: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah is seen during the Arab summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah is seen during the Arab summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed/File Photo

August 30, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will host Kuwait’s ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, at the White House on Sept. 12, a spokeswoman for the president said on Friday.

The pair is expected to discuss “regional developments, bilateral security cooperation, and counterterrorism issues,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)