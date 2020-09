Trump will deliver U.N. speech next week from White House

U.S President Donald Trump speaks at the White House Conference on American History at the National Archives Museum in Washington, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S President Donald Trump speaks at the White House Conference on American History at the National Archives Museum in Washington, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

September 18, 2020

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will not travel to New York on Tuesday for his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, but will deliver the address from the White House, his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said on Thursday.

“He’s not going,” Meadows told reporters as Trump flew to Wisconsin for a campaign rally.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggested in May that leaders send video statements to the annual high-level gathering instead of traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States is traditionally the second country after Brazil to address the General Assembly, due to start this year on Sept. 22.

This year’s event will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the world body.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lincoln Feast.)