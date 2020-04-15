Trump will announce guidelines on reopening the economy Thursday



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

April 15, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that data suggested the county had passed the peak on new infections with coronavirus, and said he would announce “new guidelines” for reopening the economy at a news conference on Thursday.

“We have passed the peak on new cases,” Trump told his daily news briefing. “It’s very exciting,” he said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)