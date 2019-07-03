Trump warns Iran about ‘threats’ after its uranium enrichment announcement



U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he as walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington from South Korea, U.S., June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he as walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington from South Korea, U.S., June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday to “be careful with threats” after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country would boost its uranium enrichment beyond the cap set in a 2015 nuclear deal.

“Iran has just issued a New Warning. Rouhani says that they will Enrich Uranium to ‘any amount we want’ if there is no new Nuclear Deal,” Trump said on Twitter.

“Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!” he said.

