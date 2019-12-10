Trump warned Russia not to interfere in U.S. elections: White House



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov departs the White House after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov departs the White House after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, warned Russia not to interfere in U.S. elections, the White House said.

Trump also urged Russia to resolve its conflict with Ukraine, and he emphasized to Lavrov his support for global arms control that includes not only Russia, but also China, the White House said in statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)