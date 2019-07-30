Trump urges Fed to make large rate cut as policymakers meet

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Williamsburg, Virginia from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on the U.S. Federal Reserve to make a large interest rate cut, saying he was disappointed in the U.S. central bank and that it had put him at a disadvantage by not acting sooner.
Trump made the comments to reporters at the White House as the Fed began its two-day meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Susan Heavey)