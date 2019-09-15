Trump to meet with India, Australia leaders in U.S. next week



U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat dinner in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat dinner in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

September 15, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will meet next week with the leaders of India and Australia at events in Texas and Ohio to promote trade and investment.

The White House said Trump will travel to Houston, Texas, on Sept. 22 to participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and to “discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship.”

Trump will then travel to Wapakoneta, Ohio, where he will be joined by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for a tour of a new, Australian-owned manufacturing facility.

In June, the United States ended its preferential trade treatment for India, removing it from the Generalized System of Preferences program.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)