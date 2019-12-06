Trump to host Paraguay’s Abdo on Dec. 13: White House



FILE PHOTO: Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez makes declarations at the Lopez palace in Asuncion, Paraguay, August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno FILE PHOTO: Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez makes declarations at the Lopez palace in Asuncion, Paraguay, August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will host Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo Benitez for a White House visit on Dec. 13, the White House said on Thursday.

The leaders will discuss trade and ways to counter international criminal organizations, the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Steve Holland; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)