Trump to hold Saturday news conference: White House



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump points to a reporter as he holds a news conference at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump points to a reporter as he holds a news conference at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

August 8, 2020

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a news conference on Saturday at 3:30 ET (1930) GMT at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, the White House said.

Trump on Friday vowed to unilaterally suspend payroll taxes and extend enhanced coronavirus unemployment benefits after negotiations with congressional Democrats on a broad pandemic aid package collapsed.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Diane Craft)