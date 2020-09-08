Trump to extend ban on offshore drilling off Florida’s Gulf coast: Bloomberg



U.S. President Donald Trump exits a vehicle prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for campaign travel to Florida and North Carolina at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Donald Trump exits a vehicle prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for campaign travel to Florida and North Carolina at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday is set to endorse an extended ban on offshore oil development in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida’s western coast, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg said Trump was expected to announce the move during his trip to Florida on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey)