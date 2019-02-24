Trump to delay U.S. tariff hike on Chinese goods, eyes Xi summit



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods that had been scheduled for Friday, citing “substantial progress” in U.S.-China trade talks over the weekend.

Trump said he would plan a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to conclude an agreement, assuming both sides make additional progress.

