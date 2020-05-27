Trump threatens to veto House bill on surveillance measures



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the he coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the cost of treating diabetes and several other subjects in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the he coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the cost of treating diabetes and several other subjects in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said he would veto legislation expected to be voted on in the House of Representatives on Wednesday night that would renew expired surveillance tools.

“If the FISA Bill is passed tonight on the House floor, I will quickly VETO it,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)