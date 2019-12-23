Trump taps senior aide to work on 5G: White House



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Director of the Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago FILE PHOTO: U.S. Director of the Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday named Robert Blair to be the Special Representative for International Telecommunications Policy and work on the administration’s 5G efforts under Larry Kudlow, the White House economic adviser.

Blair has been a White House aide and the senior adviser to the chief of staff, the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Sandra Maler)