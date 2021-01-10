Trending

Trump supporters rally in Minn. to ‘Stop the Steal’

Flags supporting President Donald Trump and one that reads “Stop the Steal” are displayed during a protest rally, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Farm Boy Drive-In restaurant near Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

UPDATED 8:30 AM  PT – Sunday, January 10, 2021

Hundreds of President Trump supporters rallied at the steps of Minnesota’s capitol building on Saturday. The group gathered in Saint Paul, rallying to “Stop the Steal” and show support for the President.

Demonstrators could be seen carrying American and Trump 2020 flags, chanting “back the blue” and “in God we trust.”

The protestors said they plan to continue these rallies up until inauguration.

“I’m willing to give up my life for my country,” one protestor said. “I will not back down.”

Counter-protesters held an event nearby.

The capitol in Minnesota reportedly ramped up security though the rally remained peaceful.

