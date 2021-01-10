Trump supporters rally in Minn. to ‘Stop the Steal’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:30 AM PT – Sunday, January 10, 2021

Hundreds of President Trump supporters rallied at the steps of Minnesota’s capitol building on Saturday. The group gathered in Saint Paul, rallying to “Stop the Steal” and show support for the President.

About 100 people at the "stop the steal rally" at the Minnesota Capitol. Took about 15 seconds for someone to question where I'm from. There are state troopers blocking off the roads leading to the Capitol on all sides. And lines of troopers in helmets lined in front. Thread here pic.twitter.com/VyTsNOudng — Jon Collins (@JonSCollins) January 9, 2021

Demonstrators could be seen carrying American and Trump 2020 flags, chanting “back the blue” and “in God we trust.”

The protestors said they plan to continue these rallies up until inauguration.

“I’m willing to give up my life for my country,” one protestor said. “I will not back down.”

Counter-protesters held an event nearby.

The capitol in Minnesota reportedly ramped up security though the rally remained peaceful.