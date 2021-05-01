Trump supporter reveals Northern Calif. Antifa hit list

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:25 AM PT – Saturday, May 1, 2021

A Northern California chapter of Antifa got their plans foiled by a loyal supporter of President Trump. On Thursday, the Trump supporter revealed documents, messages and recordings he accessed by infiltrating a far-left Antifa group in Sonoma County.

The leader of the Antifa chapter is said to be a 25-year-old college student who was arrested in 2020 for assaulting a police officer. Furthermore, another member made shocking comments when discussing a potential Saturday, May 1 “May day” protest.

“It’s May day baby, it’s May day,” the leader, dubbed Marb, said during a meeting. “Come out and take something over with us. Let’s kill people!”

“Let’s kill people! Let’s kill some cops,” another member laughed along.

The Trump supporter gained access to the group called “Sonoma County Radical Action,” which communicated through the encrypted messaging platform, Wickr, by expressing that he agreed with their opinions.

Police have suspected the group of being responsible for crimes that have taken place in the area. Four days after former Santa Rosa Police Officer Barry Brodd defended Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd trial, four masked people threw a severed pig head and pig blood on his old home. Shortly after, a hand statue in Sonoma County was covered in pig blood with a sign that read: “Oink, oink.”

The Trump supporter also uncovered a target list created by the group, which contained the head of the Deputy Sheriff’s Union as well as Sandy Metzger, a Trump supporter and the head of Santa Rosa Republican Women Federated.

“It felt like Antifa was getting sort of a pass all the time from government, saying they don’t exist, [and] saying they’re a myth,” the anonymous infiltrator said. “[And] saying that they’re just an idea, when obviously they are very real and they are a big threat.”