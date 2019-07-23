Trending

Trump suing House panel to block it from getting his state tax returns: Bloomberg

U.S. President Trump addresses Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit in Washington, U.S., July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

July 23, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump is suing to block the U.S. House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his state tax returns, Bloomberg TV reported on Tuesday.

New York passed a law earlier this month that would allow the state to give Congress access to Trump’s tax returns.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tom Brown)

