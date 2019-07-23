Trump suing House panel to block it from getting his state tax returns: Bloomberg



U.S. President Donald Trump addresses Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit in Washington, U.S., July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Donald Trump addresses Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit in Washington, U.S., July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

July 23, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump is suing to block the U.S. House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his state tax returns, Bloomberg TV reported on Tuesday.

New York passed a law earlier this month that would allow the state to give Congress access to Trump’s tax returns.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tom Brown)