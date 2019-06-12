Trump strikes positive tone on possible U.S., China trade deal



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser in Des Moines, Iowa, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser in Des Moines, Iowa, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

June 12, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had a feeling that a U.S.-China trade deal could be reached and again threatened to increase tariffs on Chinese goods if they do not make a deal.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump also reiterated his intention to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping but gave no further details.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)