Trump speaks out on endorsement of Rep. McCarthy

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 10:19 AM PT – Monday, June 20 2022

Former President Donald Trump recently clarified his endorsement of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was for his re-election and not for House speaker.

In a recent interview with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, Trump was asked about the future of the Republican Party if they take over Congress after the midterms. Root also brought up the possibility of Trump running for House speaker himself after November, but Trump declined to say if he would or not.

Political analysts predict Republicans have a strong chance to take the majority of the lower chamber because of the national environment and Democrats not adequately addressing important issues to voters like inflation.