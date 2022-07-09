Trump speaks on ‘law & order’ at rally in Nevada

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 1:40 PM PT – Saturday, July 9, 2022

Former President Donald Trump discussed law and order at his “Save America” rally in Nevada.

“A bunch of real winners, that’s what we need,” Trump said. “That’s what our country needs.”

The desert sky above Las Vegas glowed a little brighter Friday night as the Trump train pulled into Treasure Island Hotel and Casino for a “Save America” rally. He started off the night by paying tribute to former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe who was assassinated Friday morning.

“Prime Minister Abe was a friend of mine and an ally,” he voiced. “We will miss him greatly.”

Trump drew inspiration from Abe’s assassination to focus on the topic of law and order. He claimed that civilization itself is under siege, noting that 16 cities set an all-time homicide record just last year.

“In Democrat run cities these people are leaving,” President Trump uttered. “Is that a good way to live?”

Though he said it might be controversial, Trump’s call for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers and cop killers was well received. He described Biden’s America as a cesspool of violent crime.

“We must also have the death penalty for those and human trafficking,” he stated. “Babies are being killed, women are being shot in the face and being raped. Elderly women are being raped. Children are being stabbed, disfigured.

Thank you to President Trump, @LVPPA, @JoeLombardoNV, @AdamLaxalt, and Tom Homan for a wonderful discussion last night on how to make Nevada safer. Democrats are defunding the police and releasing dangerous criminals into our communities. Vote RED if you support law and order! pic.twitter.com/u6JNr6XdpB — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) July 9, 2022

Despite all his accomplishments in office Trump regretted not taking matters into his own hands to put a stop to the violence in Democrat-run cities in the summer of 2020.

“One regret I had as president,” he vocalized. “I wouldn’t do that a second time.”

The chance for President Trump to hold true to his word can’t come soon enough.