Trump sees tariffs as lever with China, Europe, others: Pence



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks to U.S. troops at a U.S. military facility at Erbil International Airport in Erbil, Iraq November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

December 3, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump is willing to wield tariffs and access to the U.S. market as he continues to push for trade deals with China as well as France and other European allies, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday.

“What President Trump envisions with tariffs is a means to an end, and the end … is free trade,” Pence said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)