Trump says will unilaterally suspend payroll taxes if no deal on coronavirus aid

August 8, 2020

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump vowed on Friday to act unilaterally to suspend payroll taxes for all Americans through the end of 2020 and possibly longer and extend supplemental unemployment benefits and other coronavirus aid if no deal can be reached with Democrats on a new spending bill.

“If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need,” Trump told a news conference. He added that an executive order could be signed by the end of the week, without specifying whether he meant this week or next week.

