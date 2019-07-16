Trump says ‘will take a look’ at accusations over Google, China



July 16, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration would investigate accusations that Google worked with the Chinese government, but gave no other details in his early morning tweet on Tuesday.

Representatives for Google could not be immediately reached for comment on Trump’s comments, which follow accusations from one of his supporters, entrepreneur and Facebook Inc board member Peter Thiel.

