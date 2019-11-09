Trending

Trump says will probably release second Ukraine transcript on Tuesday

President Donald Trump departs the White House en route Alabama
U.S. President Donald Trump walks out of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Alabama and New York, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

November 9, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the White House would probably release a transcript of a second call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday.

“We have another transcript coming out which is very important,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before leaving for a visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. “I will give you a second transcript, because I had two calls with the president of Ukraine.”

Trump said the second transcript would probably be released on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, David Brunnstrom and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

