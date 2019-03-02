Trump says to sign executive order requiring ‘free speech’ at colleges



U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor near Washington, U.S., March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

March 2, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would soon sign an executive order requiring American universities and colleges to maintain “free speech” on campuses.

“Today, I am proud to announce that I will be very soon signing an executive order requiring colleges and universities to support free speech if they want federal research funds,” Trump said at a Conservative Political Action Conference.

