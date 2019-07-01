Trump says there will be tanks at July 4 celebration in Washington



U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump wave from the Truman Balcony during a fireworks display celebrating Independence Day at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump wave from the Truman Balcony during a fireworks display celebrating Independence Day at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

July 1, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday military tanks would be stationed in Washington as part of the annual Fourth of July celebration commemorating the nation’s independence.

In a break with tradition, Trump is expected to deliver an address at the Lincoln Memorial as part of the Independence Day event.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by David Alexander)