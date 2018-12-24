Trump says: ‘The only problem our economy has is the Fed’



U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the “First Step Act” and the “Juvenile Justice Reform Act” in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the “First Step Act” and the “Juvenile Justice Reform Act” in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

December 24, 2018

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump blasted America’s independent central bank on Monday, describing the Federal Reserve as the only problem had by the country’s economy.

“The only problem our economy has is the Fed. They don’t have a feel for the market,” Trump said on Twitter. “The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can’t score because he has no touch – he can’t putt!”

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)