Trump says people protesting in Washington Thursday were ‘thugs’

August 28, 2020

MANCHESTER, N.H. (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday branded as “thugs” people who protested in Washington on Thursday night as he gave his presidential nomination acceptance speech to the Republican National Convention from the White House.

Addressing supporters in New Hampshire, Trump said people attending his speech at the White House “walked out to a bunch of thugs … That wasn’t friendly protesters. They were thugs.”

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)