Trump says other countries will need to fight Islamic States



FILE PHOTO: A flag of Islamic State militants is pictured above a destroyed house near the Clock Square in Raqqa, Syria October 18, 2017. Picture taken October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro FILE PHOTO: A flag of Islamic State militants is pictured above a destroyed house near the Clock Square in Raqqa, Syria October 18, 2017. Picture taken October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

August 21, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that other countries will need to take up the fight against Islamic State militants, citing Russia, Pakistan and Iran as examples.

Trump told reporters at the White House that if Europe does not take Islamic State fighters held as prisoners, he will have to release them into the countries from which they came, such as Germany and France.

