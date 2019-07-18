Trending

Trump says no decision yet on Turkey sanctions over its Russian purchase

Turkey and U.S. flags are seen in this picture illustration taken August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 18, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration has not ruled out imposing sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of a Russian air defense system.

“It’s a very, very difficult situation for a lot of reasons,” he told reporters in the Oval office before a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands. “So we’re looking at it. We’ll see what we do. We haven’t announced that yet.”

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; editing by Grant McCool)

