Trump says Mexico may put more troops at the border with the U.S.



Members of the National Guard patrols next to the border fence between Mexico and U.S. in Tijuana, Mexico July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso Members of the National Guard patrols next to the border fence between Mexico and U.S. in Tijuana, Mexico July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

July 24, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump, who is seeking to slow the flow of migrants seeking to enter the United States illegally from Mexico, said on Wednesday Mexico may put more troops at the U.S.-Mexican border.

Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House before leaving on a trip to West Virginia.

