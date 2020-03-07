Trump says lawmaker Meadows to become White House chief of staff



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) addresses reporters during a break in the fourth day of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) addresses reporters during a break in the fourth day of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Friday that Republican U.S. Representative Mark Meadows will become White House chief of staff.

Meadows will replace Mick Mulvaney, who will in turn become U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, Trump said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)