Trump says his daughter Ivanka to attend Mexican inauguration

November 27, 2018

GULFPORT, Miss. (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday his daughter Ivanka Trump would attend the inauguration of Mexican President-elect Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday along with Vice President Mike Pence, whose attendance was announced in October.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Mississippi, Trump confirmed Ivanka Trump would attend the inauguration.

