Trump says he’s very disappointed in China-Fox Business Network

May 14, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was very disappointed in China after the novel coronavirus broke out soon after the two countries agreed on a Phase 1 trade deal.

“I’m very disappointed in China,” the Republican president said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

