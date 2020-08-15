Trump says considering U.S. ban on Alibaba



FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

August 15, 2020

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday during a press conference that he was “looking into” whether Chinese technology giant Alibaba should be banned in the United States.

Trump has been piling pressure on Chinese-owned companies, such as by vowing to ban short-video app TikTok from the United States.

The United States ordered ByteDance on Friday to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok within 90 days, the latest effort to ramp up pressure on the Chinese company over concerns about the safety of the personal data it handles.

Trump, who has made changing the U.S.-China trade relationship a central theme of his presidency, has been sharply critical of China while also praising its purchases of agriculture products like soybeans and corn as part of a trade agreement reached late last year.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Richard Chang)