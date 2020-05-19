Trump says he will sign order to cut federal regulations



U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the nation?s food supply chain during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response event in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will sign an executive order directing federal agencies to eliminate “unnecessary regulations that impede economic recovery.”

“I’m directing agencies to review the hundreds of regulations we’ve already suspended in response to the virus and make these suspensions permanent where possible,” Trump said at a Cabinet meeting.

