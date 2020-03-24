Trump says he will not let Boeing go out of business: Fox News interview



U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the coronavirus response daily briefing flanked by Attorney General William Barr and Ambassador Debbie Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, along with other members of the administration's coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the coronavirus response daily briefing flanked by Attorney General William Barr and Ambassador Debbie Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, along with other members of the administration's coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

March 24, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would not let airplane maker Boeing Co <BA.N> go out of business as a result of the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re not letting Boeing go out of business,” Trump said in a Fox News interview. “You have to help them temporarily. It’s not going to be a long time, temporarily.”

“And they’re going to pay interest and they’re probably going to give stock in their company to the people of our country, to the taxpayers of our country, to the citizens of our country,” Trump said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Lisa Lambert)