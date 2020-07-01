Trump says he will have a statement on the minimum wage in the next two weeks



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech following a tour of Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin, U.S., June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech following a tour of Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin, U.S., June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

July 1, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will have a statement on the minimum wage in the next two weeks, adding that his view on the issue is different than some fellow Republicans.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump did not say what would be in the statement, but Republicans generally have been opposed to increases in the minimum wage.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)