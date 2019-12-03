Trump: no deadline for China trade deal, might follow 2020 election

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (4thL), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (3rdL), Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro pose for a photograph with China's Vice Premier Liu He (4thR), Chinese vice ministers and senior officials before the start of US-China trade talks at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
December 3, 2019
LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had no deadline for reaching a trade agreement with China and it might be better to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020.
“I have no deadline, no. In some ways I think I think it’s better to wait until after the election with China,” Trump told reporters in London where he was due to attend a meeting of NATO leaders.
“But they want to make a deal now, and we’ll see whether or not the deal’s going to be right, it’s got to be right.”
