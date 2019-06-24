Trump says he sent North Korea’s Kim friendly letter



FILE PHOTO - North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, in this photo released on March 1, 2019 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS FILE PHOTO - North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, in this photo released on March 1, 2019 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

June 24, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a “very friendly letter,” as the two countries remain at odds over the future of North Korea’s denuclearization.

Trump said last week he had received a “beautiful” letter from Kim. The White House confirmed overnight that the U.S. president had sent a letter in response and press secretary Sarah Sanders said “correspondence between the two leaders has been ongoing.”

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)