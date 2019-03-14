Trump says he looks forward to big trade deal with UK



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he anticipated a “large scale” trade agreement with the United Kingdom, as the British government grapples with its Brexit deal with Europe and a possible delay.

“My Administration looks forward to negotiating a large scale Trade Deal with the United Kingdom. The potential is unlimited!” Trump tweeted.

