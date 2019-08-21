Trump says he is not looking at doing indexing on capital gains



FILE PHOTO: With a painting of George Washington in the background, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque FILE PHOTO: With a painting of George Washington in the background, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

August 21, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is not looking at indexing capital gains taxes with the inflation rate, a move which could slash the taxes that investors must pay on their profits from asset sales.

On Tuesday Trump had said he was seriously considering indexing capital gains.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert)