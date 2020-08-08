Trump says he is going a ‘different way’ after coronavirus aid talks break down



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday after talks with Democratic lawmakers on coronavirus relief broke down that he did not want to provide aid to Democratic-run cities and states and would go “a different way.”

“Pelosi and Schumer only interested in Bailout Money for poorly run Democrat cities and states. Nothing to do with China Virus! Want one trillion dollars. No interest. We are going a different way!” he said on Twitter, referring the House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)