Trump says he has no deadline for imposing further tariffs on China



U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Dudain (not shown) in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Dudain (not shown) in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

June 12, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had no specific deadline for a trade deal with China that would allow Beijing to escape the imposition of 25 percent tariffs on $300 billion worth of exports to the United States.

“I have no deadline. My deadline is what’s up here?” Trump told reporters as he pointed at his head during a White House news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda. “We’ll figure out the deadline.”

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Peter Cooney)