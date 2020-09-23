Trump says he has a pretty good idea of his choice for Supreme Court nominee



U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has a pretty good idea of his choice for a U.S. Supreme Court nominee but has not made a final decision.

“I have a pretty good idea. I haven’t made a final decision but pretty good idea,” Trump said in an interview with WGN America’s NewsNation program.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)