Trump says he expects Saudi Arabia to join UAE-Israel deal

August 19, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected Saudi Arabia to join the agreement announced last week by Israel and the United Arab Emirates that would lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two states.

“I do,” Trump replied when asked at a White House news conference if he expected Saudi Arabia to join the deal.

