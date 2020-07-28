Trending

Trump says he does not support parts of Senate Republican coronavirus relief bill

U.S. President Trump hosts coronavirus response task force briefing at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

July 28, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not support everything in the Senate Republican coronavirus relief legislation but would not elaborate on what he did not like.

Asked at a news briefing if there were aspects of the bill he did not support, Trump said: “Yeah, there are actually, and we’ll be talking about it. There are also things that I very much support. But we’ll be negotiating. It’s sort of semi-irrelevant because the Democrats come with their needs and asks and the Republicans go with theirs.”

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE