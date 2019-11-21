Trump says he asked Apple’s Cook to look into helping build 5G in U.S



Apple CEO Tim Cook escorts U.S. President Donald Trump as he tours Apple's Mac Pro manufacturing plant with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin looking on in Austin, Texas, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner Apple CEO Tim Cook escorts U.S. President Donald Trump as he tours Apple's Mac Pro manufacturing plant with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin looking on in Austin, Texas, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

November 21, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday morning he had asked Apple <AAPL.O> CEO Tim Cook to look into helping develop telecommunications infrastructure for speedy 5G wireless networks.

During his visit to a Texas plant on Wednesday, Trump met with Cook and asked “to see if he could get Apple involved in building 5G in the U.S. They have it all – Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!” Trump wrote in a tweet.

