Trump says having dinner Friday with Apple CEO Cook



FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook laughs with U.S. President Donald Trump as the news media leave the room after the two men spoke while participating in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting in the White House State Dining Room in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

August 16, 2019

(Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be having dinner on Friday with Apple Inc <AAPL.O> Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

“Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great!” Trump, who is on a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, said in a Twitter message.

