Trump says had to ‘take China on,’ regardless of short-term impact on U.S.

August 20, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the current U.S. standoff with China over trade was necessary, adding that China still wants to make a deal.

“Somebody had to take China on,” he said to reporters during a White House visit by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. “Whether it’s good or bad short-term is irrelevant.”

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Tom Brown)