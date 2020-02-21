Trump says four candidates being considered for U.S. intelligence chief



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

February 21, 2020

Washington (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that four candidates are under consideration for the job of U.S. intelligence chief and that a decision would come in the next few weeks.

The post of director of national intelligence, which was created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, oversees the 17 U.S. civilian and military intelligence agencies including the CIA.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)